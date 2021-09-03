Blue Hill Fair is back in action after 2020 cancellation

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - After cancelling last year due to the pandemic, an event that marks the unofficial end of summer is back.

“I think people are eager to get out, be outside, and they’ve missed the fair,” said General Manager Erik Fitch.

The Blue Hill Fair has been around since 1891, and you might even recognize it from a popular children’s book.

“This was the fair that inspired the book Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White, who lived right in Brooklyn,” said Fitch.

From rides to games and all the activities, this year some things are going digital.

“They’ve had tickets since Christ was a cowboy and they had to change that,” said fairgoer Judson Butler.

“You bring your money to their machine you put it in just like a vending machine and it spits you out a card, that card is good for the rides, you scan those on the rides before you go on so there’s no more paper tickets that can blow away,” said Fitch.

Fitch says despite the remnants of Hurricane Ida they managed to have a decent crowd on opening day.

He expects the weekend to be filled with fairgoers no matter what the weather looks like.

“Our grounds crew here is phenomenal, they have everything looking perfect this morning and with the wind it dried it out,” said Fitch.

“They’re hearty people, they want to enjoy the experience, the fair food, and the livestock,” said Executive Director, Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, Barry W. Norris.

From the highly competitive women’s skillet toss to the Ready Go Dog Show there is something for everyone.

“Just being in front of crowds again after a whole year, it’s what we do and it’s what we love. The love of the people from Maine has been wonderful and we’re really enjoying it, the people seem to love the dogs and we have a lot of fun too when the crowd is giving our energy back,” said co-owner of Ready Go Dog Show Nikki Penta.

Organizers hope the next 130 years will be just as good as the first.

“There’s a little fella with a ball cap on and his mom’s walking him around the fair and in probably 20-25 years he’ll bring his family back to experience what he’s experiencing,” said Norris.

The fair is open through Monday and kids under 12 get in free.

For more information you can head to bluehillfair.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.