Animal shelters over populated with cats

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Animal shelters say they saw it coming, and now they’re dealing with an overflow of cats.

At the start of the pandemic, shelters were worried folks would have a hard time taking their pets to the vet.

Without being fixed, they say there has been an increase in kittens that need homes.

Last week, the Old Town Animal Orphanage received 17 kittens, none of which are eligible to be adopted just yet.

But they have been very busy all summer and have a message for those who are left with the choice of surrendering a kitten.

”Please try to reach out to friends and family. Please try to figure out a way for you to do it yourselves because eventually, there’s just not going to be any more room in shelters anymore. We were at max capacity for a couple weeks, and it’s the worst to have to tell somebody, no I can’t help you,” said Emily Chambers with the Old Town Orphanage.

The Animal Orphanage says all animal shelters because of the high populations of cats are in need of cat food donations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.