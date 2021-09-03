Advertisement

665 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

One resident each in Penobscot, Aroostook and Waldo counties died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus data from the Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus data from the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, new coronavirus cases in Maine top the 600-mark.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 665 new cases. Compare this to July 3rd when we had just 31 new cases.

Three more Mainers died with the virus - one resident each from Penobscot, Aroostook, and Waldo counties. This is the second death in Penobscot County in just two days.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County also has the highest case count for the second day in a row. 148 new cases. That is also the only triple digit increase of all counties.

Kennebec showing 73 new cases, 57 in Somerset, 43 in Waldo and 30 in Piscataquis County.

67 patients are in critical care. 26 are on ventilators.

63.15% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s dashboard.

2,762 new doses were administered.

And, every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Androscoggin, Oxford, Lincoln, and Washington counties have substantial levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All the rest are classified as high transmission.

