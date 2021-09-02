Advertisement

US Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Marshals Service, assisted by Maine police, arrested an Illinois fugitive Tuesday in Bangor after a brief pursuit.

25-year-old Cortez Strong of Illinois was wanted on a warrant issued for criminal sexual assault in February 2020.

Maine authorities say Strong eluded police in three high-speed chases in August before they discovered he was a fugitive.

Officials then tracked Strong to Bangor, where he was arrested.

He’s charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned in Maine, pending his extradition back to Illinois.

