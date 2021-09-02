Remnants of Hurricane Ida brings heavy rain to parts of Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Remnants of Ida brought heavy rain to parts of Maine Thursday.

Hancock and Washington Counties got the bulk of it.

Flash flood watches were in effect for both counties for parts of the day.

More than an inch and a half of rain dropped in Bar Harbor.

The remnants of Ida did not deter tourists from visiting Acadia National Park or any of the downtown shops.

We caught up with Michelle Richards in Bar Harbor.

She and her family are visiting from New Jersey where a State of Emergency has been issued and at least eight people have died following flash flooding there.

Heavy rain swept through their hometown of Monroe Township last night causing severe flooding.

Thankfully, their home is okay, but many of their neighboring towns are dealing with unprecedented flooding.

”Eleven years ago, we had Irene, and then we had Sandy, and now this one. Our town was on the news from the last hurricane that came through. We flooded, and almost the whole town was under water, so the fact that that is happening back to back weeks for our area is pretty terrible,” she said.

The remnants of Ida did not hit Maine too hard, but that can’t be said for other parts of the northeast.

The death toll is rising in parts of New York and New Jersey after Ida brought tornadoes and devastating floods.

