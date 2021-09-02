“Reimagining the Real” opens to the public Friday

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A new art exhibit is celebrating their grand opening Friday evening at UMaine Farmington.

“Reimagining the Real,” will be free to the public from September 3rd until October 21st.

The grand opening reception taking place at the Emery Community Arts Center Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

29 Maine artists are prominently displayed.

With works focusing on representing the world we live in, much of it being done during the pandemic.

Organizers are excited to be able to bring the community back to campus to celebrate these local artists.

”Artists have a lot to say. There’s a lot of stories to tell. A lot of this work was created in the past two years actually,” said Ann Bartges, Director of the Emery Community Arts Center.

“It is an incredibly wonderful feeling to be sort of opening our doors again and welcoming folks back to campus and sort of reminding the local community we are a resource,” said Kristen Case, Co-Director of the New Commons Project.

A number of other events will be going on this month at the Emery Arts Community Center around the exhibit.

