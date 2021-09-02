Rain, Heavy at Times Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A wet and cool Thursday on tap as the remnants of Ida move through the region. We’ll see rain falling heavily at times especially through the morning hours then tapering to showers from west to east from late morning through the afternoon. The heaviest of Ida’s rainfall still looks to fall over areas closer to the coast. Rainfall totals are expected to average from 1″ to 2″ for much of the area from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward. Areas along the Downeast Coast are expected to see higher amounts of 2″-4″ with some locally higher amounts of 5″-6″ possible by this evening. Rainfall totals will taper off as you travel north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. The combination of clouds, rain and a north/northeast breeze today will make for cool, raw day with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for most spots. Mid to upper 60s will be possible for central and southern areas where the rain ends earlier and some breaks of sun are possible. A few scattered showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the 50s for many locations. A few spots across northern parts of the state could drop to the upper 40s.

Upper level energy will move over the area Friday keeping us under cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers during the day. The best chance for showers will be across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Drier and brighter weather will return to start the upcoming weekend Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Saturday looks beautiful at this point with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near or a little above 70°. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as low pressure approaches. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times especially for areas closer to the coast. Rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Cool with highs between 58°-65°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows between 48°-55°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible especially across the north. Cool with highs between 58°-68°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible late. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70°.

