Professional Fire Fighters of Maine encouraging compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for emergency responders

The Professional Fire Fighters of Maine represents more than 14-hundred active and retired members
The Professional Fire Fighters of Maine is encouraging members to comply with state's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for emergency responders.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Fire Fighters of Maine is encouraging members to comply with state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for emergency responders.

Michael Crouse, President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine says “It is clear that the State of Maine has the authority to mandate health care workers — including firefighters, EMTs and paramedics — receive vaccinations if it deems it necessary for the public’s health and safety. There is no legal action that can be taken to stop this mandate during a declared public health emergency.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

