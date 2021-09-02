Northern Light Health says patient data shows it’s the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Ninety-four percent of the COVID-19 patients in the care of Northern Light Health hospitals are unvaccinated.

That’s according to officials with the state’s second-largest health care provider and hospital chain, who are now calling attention to what they say is how this pandemic has become one of the unvaccinated.

Northern Light Health’s own patient data shows that 44 out of their 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

So are 96%, or 25 of their 26 patients in intensive care, and all nine of those patients currently on ventilators.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Jim Jarvis, the head of Northern Light Health System’s COVID-19 Response, said vaccines are still the best way to protect ourselves and others.

“While vaccines alone won’t prevent all infections or eliminate the virus, that has never been the goal of vaccination,” he said.

“The goal is to prevent severe hospitalizations and death, and widespread vaccination could turn COVID-19 from the current pandemic into a disease we can manage without tremendous loss of life, economic hardship, or loss of social activities.”

Northern Light Health officials report that 88% of their staff is now fully vaccinated.

The other 12% who remain unvaccinated are being offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline for all Maine health care workers to be fully vaccinated.

