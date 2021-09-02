Advertisement

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Canceled due to COVID-19 Surge

Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce are hoping to return to the usual schedule of the festival to be in person on June 25, 2022.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival has been canceled due to COVID surge.

The popular festival that celebrates the taste of Maine’s official state treat, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce and The Center Theater for Performing Arts.

The festival would have been held on October 2nd at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds in Dover-Foxcroft.

Center Theatre made the difficult decision this morning due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Piscataquis County.

Piscataquis County has the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state over the last 14 days with a 9.5% increase.

Executive Director of The Center Theatre, Patrick Myers released his statement:

For more information on the Maine whoopie pie festival, visit: mainewhoopiepiefestival.com.

