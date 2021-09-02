Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Canceled due to COVID-19 Surge

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival has been canceled due to COVID surge.

The popular festival that celebrates the taste of Maine’s official state treat, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce and The Center Theater for Performing Arts.

The festival would have been held on October 2nd at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds in Dover-Foxcroft.

Center Theatre made the difficult decision this morning due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Piscataquis County.

Piscataquis County has the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state over the last 14 days with a 9.5% increase.

Executive Director of The Center Theatre, Patrick Myers released his statement:

“We had planned to have the festival at the fairgrounds to give us the best chance to have it safely, but we have been watching the steep increase in cases in our community. After discussing the conditions with Northern Light Mayo Hospital, the Center Theatre board of directors decided that the only responsible decision was to cancel the festival.”

Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce are hoping to return to the usual schedule of the festival to be in person on June 25, 2022.

For more information on the Maine whoopie pie festival, visit: mainewhoopiepiefestival.com.

