Maine CDC awaiting further federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The spread of the Delta variant has many people wondering about booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says they will set up a place on the dashboard to display third doses.

He says right now the focus is on people who are immunocompromised.

They are waiting on further guidance from the FDA and other agencies on how to proceed.

”I know that there’s been a lot of questions and as well as focus around boosters and third doses, but the thing is our focus simultaneously remains on first doses. You can’t get a third dose until you’ve gotten your first dose. So we’re really focused on getting folks those primary vaccines because that’s where a lot of the protection starts,” Shah said.

The booster shots are recommended right now for people 8 months after their second dose of vaccine.

Shah says however that could be subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.