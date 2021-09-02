Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating
Tipped dump trunk slowed traffic on Route 1A Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
29 Maine artists are prominently displayed.
“Reimagining the Real” opens to the public Friday
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall