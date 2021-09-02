Advertisement

Health care workers now have an additional month to meet vaccination requirement

The Mills Administration extended the deadline on Thursday.
Health care workers now have until October 29 to be fully vaccinated.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Healthcare workers will now have until Oct. 29 to meet the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the Mills Administration announced today.

This gives health care workers an additional month to complete their vaccination protocol.

It also gives health care organizations time to use $146 million in funding to address workforce needs.

The emergency rule, originally slated to take effect Oct. 1, remains the same.

This funding, as the Mills Administration announced Wednesday, will go to Maine nursing facilities, certain residential care facilities, adult family care homes, and hospitals.

It will aim to help these facilities recruit and retain workers amid the healthcare workforce shortage.

“Allowing this additional time and providing $146 million in funding to recruit and retain vaccinated workers will help protect the lives of medical staff and patients, protect our health care capacity, and reduce the spread of the virus,” Governor Mills said in a statement Thursday.

