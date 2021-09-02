Advertisement

Governor Mills extends vaccination deadline for health care workers

The original deadline for the mandate was October 1st.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Healthcare workers will now have until October 29th to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Mills announced the nearly one-month extension Thursday.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew say healthcare workers should still be vaccinated by that date.

the new rule delays the state’s enforcement on healthcare facilities.

Lambrew says this will also allow the facilities more time to use $146 million in funding to help with workforce needs.

”Nothing about what we announced today changes. All that’s changed today is when we go about the work of enforcing the immunization rules we will look towards what the vaccination status of facilities are in November, not October one, for those enforcement decisions. That’s all that changed,” Lambrew said.

Lambrew says they are not considering an alternative vaccination policy for any other industry or sector of Maine at this time.

She says if healthcare facilities choose not to comply with the mandate they will be at risk of losing their license.

