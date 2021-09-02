Few Scattered Showers Tonight. Brightening Skies Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remnants of Ida continue to move off into the Canadian Maritimes where is will stall out for the next few days. Clouds and a few scattered showers will wrap back into parts of eastern Maine including the Central Highlands and Downeast. Skies will gradually clear from west to east this evening. Lows will drop down into the 40s & 50s with some patchy fog possible.

Friday will have some scattered showers and clouds in the morning. By the afternoon, conditions will dry up and skies will brighten up some. Highs will remain in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure moves in for Saturday and will bring more sun & slightly warmer highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will also remain mostly dry before a cold front moves through that will bring some showers by Sunday night through Labor Day Monday. Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday with highs in the 60s & 70s. By Labor Day expect scattered showers and highs that may only max out in the 60s.

A few more chances of rain will arrive through the middle part of next week with highs that will slowly return to seasonable in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers with lows that will drop into the 40s & 50s. Winds will be out of the north around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Ida moves out and skies will gradually clear with a couple scattered showers in the morning. Still on the cooler side with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers arrive into the evening.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun & clouds with a few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.