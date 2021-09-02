Advertisement

Eastern Maine Labor Council to virtual co-host Labor Day celebration

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Maine Labor Council and Food and Medicine are holding their 18th annual Labor Day Celebration virtually this year.

Several speakers representing various unions across the state that are scheduled to take part.

It’s an opportunity to honor Maine workers and highlight labor accomplishments.

President of Eastern Maine Labor Council Jack McKay says joining a union is one of the best ways to keep standards high on the job.

”With the pandemic people have really been thinking about the important things in their lives and jobs is a huge chunk of our daily life and I think people have been saying, you know, I wanna have a decent job, I wanna have a voice on my job and I’m not going to tolerate unfairness or unjust working conditions,” McKay said.

The Labor Day Celebration will be on zoom Monday at 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information about how to register by heading to their Facebook page.

