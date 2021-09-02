Concerts in Pittsfield bring community together in historic park

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Music has been drifting out of a park in Pittsfield every summer for the past six years.

The Summer Concert Series is a community staple.

”We try to do a little bit of different kinds of music, whether it be country western, or the traditional rock.” says organizer Jan Laux.

The Pittsfield Summer Concert Series in Hathorn Park has been drawing crowds for years.

Laux says it’s been great for the community and the bands.

“We try to have a couple of returning groups each year, and then a couple of new faces.”

The park has a long history of concerts dating back to it’s establishment in 1920.

“The gazebo is actually in honor of a music teacher who taught here for many many years.”

Weather permitting the concerts run Thursday evenings in July and August, this year they’re extending into September.

“In the first five years I think we’ve only had two at the most three rain dates. This year we’ve had four.”

The concerts feature local musicians, as well as those from afar.

“After that first or second year all of the sudden other bands in the area found out what we were doing and said gee, we’d like to come to that. The Studio 2 Group, which is a Beatles tribute band, they come from Massachusetts.”

Thanks to funding from local businesses, anyone can enjoy the music, free of charge.

“This year we had 31 businesses make a contribution, that’s been our greatest number.”

They’re looking for more volunteers to help organize the concerts, and keep the series going for years to come.

“People will sing along, and that’s perfect.”

Guitarist Denny Breau is performing on September 2nd.

The final concert of the season will be Maine singer/songwriter Jud Caswell on September 9th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.