Common Ground Fair organizers cancel in-person event, citing coronavirus case surge

UNITY, Maine (WMTW) - Organizers of the Common Ground Fair have canceled this year’s in-person event, citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Maine.

The fair was scheduled to be held Sept. 24 through 26 in Unity. Organizers initially announced in May that the fair was going to happen in-person, although with safety protocols in place.

“The ongoing pandemic, rising COVID-19 cases throughout Maine and valuable feedback from our community have led us to this point. We did not come to this decision easily and know that people will have mixed reactions and emotions, as we all do,” said Executive Director Sarah Alexander in a news release.

Organizers are hoping to have the fair return in 2022.

