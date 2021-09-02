Advertisement

Common Ground Fair organizers cancel in-person event, citing coronavirus case surge

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Maine (WMTW) - Organizers of the Common Ground Fair have canceled this year’s in-person event, citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Maine.

The fair was scheduled to be held Sept. 24 through 26 in Unity. Organizers initially announced in May that the fair was going to happen in-person, although with safety protocols in place.

“The ongoing pandemic, rising COVID-19 cases throughout Maine and valuable feedback from our community have led us to this point. We did not come to this decision easily and know that people will have mixed reactions and emotions, as we all do,” said Executive Director Sarah Alexander in a news release.

Organizers are hoping to have the fair return in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
Reginald Melvin
Milo man accused of murdering baby son
Bryce Clark’s disabled truck was found on a discontinued logging road.
Update: Missing man rescued by Warden Service
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit

Latest News

When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved. (Courtesy: Fort Fairfield Fire...
Potato house and seed processing facility a total loss in early morning Fort Fairfield fire
Police lights.
US Marshals arrest Illinois fugitive in Bangor
The couple let the man sell drugs from their home.
Belmont couple, Brooklyn man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Linda’s Food Cupboard
Lagrange food cupboard in need of volunteers to keep up with volume of food