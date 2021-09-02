Potato house and seed processing facility a total loss in early morning Fort Fairfield fire

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fire Wednesday morning has left a potato house and seed processing facility in Fort Fairfield a total loss.

Crews say they received a report of a structure fire on Strickland road just after 7 a.m..

When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved.

Officials say they called for mutual aid from five additional departments, they were able to contain the fire.

They add that the building contained paper products and equipment made the fire hard to contain.

Officials controlled hot spots into the afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.