Potato house and seed processing facility a total loss in early morning Fort Fairfield fire

Crews say they received a report of a structure fire on Strickland road just after 7 a.m..
When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved. (Courtesy: Fort Fairfield Fire...
When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved. (Courtesy: Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue/Facebook)(Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A fire Wednesday morning has left a potato house and seed processing facility in Fort Fairfield a total loss.

Crews say they received a report of a structure fire on Strickland road just after 7 a.m..

When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved.

Officials say they called for mutual aid from five additional departments, they were able to contain the fire.

They add that the building contained paper products and equipment made the fire hard to contain.

Officials controlled hot spots into the afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

