Bangor Savings Bank kicks off Challenger’s fundraising campaign

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One small step toward their fundraising goal in hopes that one day, area kids will make giant leaps in STEM fields.

On Thursday, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation presented the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor with a check for $2,500.

It kicks off their fundraising efforts for their school financial assistance programs.

“It will really help get you started on your path to doing exciting things with your students,” said Executive Director Kirsten Hubbard. “We have all kinds of programs from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, and we want to help find a program that fits best for your curriculum, for your group, for your space unit, or even just a team building unit or communication skills with your students.”

They offer both in person and virtual programming.

