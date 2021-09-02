Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society raising money with Harvest Moon Deli ‘Woofstock’ wrap

Woofstock wrap
Woofstock wrap(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Humane Society is preparing for their annual Paws on Parade event.

They’ve partnered with a local sandwich shop to raise funds and awareness.

Harvest Moon Deli has crafted a special wrap in honor of the theme of this year’s event, “Woofstock”

A dollar from every Woofstock wrap sold will be donated to the cause.

Paws on Parade is the Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser in the form of a group dog walk.

Zack Richardson, co-owner of Harvest Moon Deli, says they’ve already raised over 130 dollars just two days into the promotion.

“Curry chicken salad, grapes, carrots, hot cashews, and mixed greens served in a wrap. A dollar goes to the Bangor Humane Society all month long, all locations included.”

Bangor Humane Society Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft encourages people to check out the event. “It’s a really great opportunity for everybody to get the band back together and do that big community dog walk that we all look forward to every year.”

The 28th annual Paws on Parade will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at Husson University.

Find out more at https://donations.bangorhumane.org/event/paws-goes-to-woofstock/e336617

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating
Tipped dump trunk slowed traffic on Route 1A Wednesday

Latest News

Pittsfield Summer Concert Series
Concerts in Pittsfield bring community together in historic park
IDA Maine
Remnants of Hurricane Ida brings heavy rain to parts of Maine
29 Maine artists are prominently displayed.
“Reimagining the Real” opens to the public Friday
Glowgetters Custom Spray Tans studio in Downtown Bangor
Former spray tan artist to the stars back in Bangor