Bangor Humane Society raising money with Harvest Moon Deli ‘Woofstock’ wrap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Humane Society is preparing for their annual Paws on Parade event.

They’ve partnered with a local sandwich shop to raise funds and awareness.

Harvest Moon Deli has crafted a special wrap in honor of the theme of this year’s event, “Woofstock”

A dollar from every Woofstock wrap sold will be donated to the cause.

Paws on Parade is the Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser in the form of a group dog walk.

Zack Richardson, co-owner of Harvest Moon Deli, says they’ve already raised over 130 dollars just two days into the promotion.

“Curry chicken salad, grapes, carrots, hot cashews, and mixed greens served in a wrap. A dollar goes to the Bangor Humane Society all month long, all locations included.”

Bangor Humane Society Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft encourages people to check out the event. “It’s a really great opportunity for everybody to get the band back together and do that big community dog walk that we all look forward to every year.”

The 28th annual Paws on Parade will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at Husson University.

Find out more at https://donations.bangorhumane.org/event/paws-goes-to-woofstock/e336617

