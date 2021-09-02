Advertisement

624 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

One resident each in Penobscot, Somerset and Cumberland counties died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Maine (WABI) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Maine continues to increase. The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 624 additional ones.

Three more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot, Somerset and Cumberland counties.

Penobscot County recording 159 new cases, that’s the only triple digit increase and the highest of all 16 counties.

Aroostook County comes in next with 80 additional cases. Kennebec has 52, 32 in Waldo, 30 in Somerset and 27 in Hancock County.

66 patients are in critical care. 26 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases
63.03% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,883 new doses were administered.

A total of 1,650,391 doses given out in Maine, to date.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, Lincoln, Cumberland and Washington counties have substantial levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All the rest are classified as high.

