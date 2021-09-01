Advertisement

Waterville man arrested after fight on Yeaton Street

Incident in Waterville
Incident in Waterville(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man has been arrested after a fight on Yeaton Street where another man fired off a gun.

The Morning Sentinel reports 28-year-old John Rastrom is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and threatening display of a weapon.

Police say Rastrom was not the one who shot off a gun.

Officials say Rastrom pointed his weapon at another person, who was also armed. That other person then fired in self-defense.

Police continue to investigate.

Rastrom is in the Kennebec County jail on $3,500 bail.

He is set to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
Reginald Melvin
Milo man accused of murdering baby son
Bryce Clark’s disabled truck was found on a discontinued logging road.
Update: Missing man rescued by Warden Service
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit

Latest News

Linda’s Food Cupboard
Lagrange food cupboard in need of volunteers to keep up with volume of food
Orion Krause
Man from Rockport sentence to life in prison for killing three relatives
Just one day after a Milo man accused of murdering his one-month old son appeared in court,...
Office of Child and Family Services provides update to the state of Maine’s child welfare system
Acadia National Park
Man found with loaded guns in truck at Acadia National Park
Mainers who have experienced the highs and lows of the state's anti-poverty programs are...
Anti-poverty programs hearing highlights importance of moving Maine families to long-term economic security