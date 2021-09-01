Waterville man arrested after fight on Yeaton Street

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man has been arrested after a fight on Yeaton Street where another man fired off a gun.

The Morning Sentinel reports 28-year-old John Rastrom is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and threatening display of a weapon.

Police say Rastrom was not the one who shot off a gun.

Officials say Rastrom pointed his weapon at another person, who was also armed. That other person then fired in self-defense.

Police continue to investigate.

Rastrom is in the Kennebec County jail on $3,500 bail.

He is set to appear in court next month.

