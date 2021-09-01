Remnants of Ida On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moisture associated with an upper level low to our north combined with moisture associated with the remnants of Ida to our south will continue to move into the state this afternoon. Skies will average a mix of sun and clouds through early to mid-afternoon then lean more towards mostly cloudy across the state from mid-afternoon on. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. Clouds will thicken up tonight as the remnants of Ida approach. Rain will begin to spread into the state late tonight, closer to daybreak Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low to mid-50s for most spots with a few spots up north possibly dropping into the upper 40s.

Our Thursday will be a wet day for most locations as the remnants of Ida move through the region. The heaviest of Ida’s rainfall still looks to remain across Southern New England and out over the Gulf of Maine but the northern edge of the storm’s rainfall will still bring some heavy rain to our area especially along the coast. Look for periods of rain throughout the day Thursday with the steadiest and heaviest falling for areas closer to the coast. The rain will move through the state pretty quickly as it’s expected to taper to showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will range from .75″ to 1.5″ for much of the area from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward. Areas along the Downeast Coast will see higher amounts of 2″-4″ of rain possible by later Thursday evening. Rainfall totals will taper off as you head north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. The combination of clouds and rain Thursday will make for a cooler day with highs only reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. Upper level energy will move over the area Friday keeping us under cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers during the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Friday with highs in the 60s. Drier and brighter weather will return to start the upcoming weekend Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Saturday looks beautiful at this point with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near or a little above 70°. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as low pressure approaches Highs for Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The remnants of Ida will move through the area Thursday. Although the heaviest looks like it will pass just offshore, we'll still see a fair amount of rainfall across much of the state with the heaviest expected along the Downeast Coastline where as much as 2"-4" with locally higher amounts are possible. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 68°-76°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving late. Lows between 47°-57°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times especially for areas closer to the coast. Rain will taper to showers from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Cool with highs between 58°-65°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Cool with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.