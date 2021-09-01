Recent report says homes sales on decline, local realtors say that’s not the case

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jon Cota with Next Home Experience says the price of the average home is on the rise.

For some parts of the state, folks are seeing the sales of these homes fall off.

“That’s not necessarily indicative of what we’ve seen here in Bangor,” said Cota.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home sales have dropped nearly 5% in July of 2021 compared to the year before. Now two local realtors say they’re experiencing something much different.

“We are not seeing that in our region. Realty of Maine I can speak to specifically in the month of July are sales volume was up over 30%, said Beth Sleeper-Roybal, Co-Owner of Realty of Maine.

“Our Next Home agents have enjoyed a 42% increase over last year, and that includes July,” said Cota.

Neither company could pinpoint where exactly that number is being dragged down.

But another factor has limited the pandemic from scaring off folks from buying and selling their homes.

“The supply looks to be depleted while in fact it hasn’t been depleted, it’s just the buyers have come out of the woodwork. Largely in part because of interest rates are low,” said Cota.

Since the 2008 housing crisis, interest rates are a dominating factor towards the housing market.

Even more so than the pandemic.

“Anything from 10-18% back down to 6-7%. Once we got under 6% we got to 4%. It’s been about 10 years we’ve been very low. Under 6% and we haven’t seen them go back up yet so every percent that it goes up reduces the amount of a house that someone can buy,” said Sleeper-Roybal.

The report also says the price of the average home is up more than 23% in that same time span.

