Police on scene of rollover crash near Ellsworth-Dedham town line

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are on the scene right now of a roll over crash on Route 1A near the Ellsworth-Dedham town line.

It happened around 8 a.m. when a dump truck rolled over.

Police say they believe the driver may have had a medical emergency.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Right now, traffic is down to one lane and moving slowly near the crash.

Officials say it could be a few more hours before everything is cleaned up and the road is fully back open.

