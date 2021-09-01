Police on scene of rollover crash near Ellsworth-Dedham town line
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are on the scene right now of a roll over crash on Route 1A near the Ellsworth-Dedham town line.
It happened around 8 a.m. when a dump truck rolled over.
Police say they believe the driver may have had a medical emergency.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Right now, traffic is down to one lane and moving slowly near the crash.
Officials say it could be a few more hours before everything is cleaned up and the road is fully back open.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.