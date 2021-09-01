Office of Child and Family Services provides update to the state of Maine’s child welfare system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Just one day after a Milo man accused of murdering his one-month old son appeared in court, lawmakers focused on the state of the child welfare system in Maine.

Prosecutors say the baby died on Sunday in Milo but will not release any other information, including the cause of death.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and the Director of Child and Family Services Todd Landry briefed members of the Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday.

Lambrew said they notified the Child Welfare Ombudsmen about the death of Sylus Melvin.

That is a practice they have newly put in place for every child fatality reported by DHHS.

In the interest of transparency, Lambrew says they will now be posting information on every child death reported to the department since 2007.

”These fatalities include those where the medical examiner has determined the cause of death is homicide, those where the department has found child abuse or neglect, or where there is a history of child welfare involvement for that child fatality. We’re committed to change and that includes increased accountability,” she said.

DHHS has hired Casey Family Programs to help with their investigation into recent child deaths and to look at existing safety policies.

Four young children died in Maine in June.

As of now, the department has not asked Casey Family Programs to look into the infant death in Milo, but that could change after an initial review.

That is due by the end of October.

The meeting can be watched in its entirety here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.