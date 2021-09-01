Advertisement

NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement

Northern Light Healh officials say 88% of staff are in compliance with Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s just one month left until the deadline for heath care workers in Maine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Northern Light Health, 23 employees have quit in response to the requirement.

Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Bolin says 88% of Northern Light’s staff is now in compliance.

Any unvaccinated employees who don’t want to miss work still have time to take the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those who choose Pfizer or Moderna will be taken off the schedule until two weeks after their second shot when they’re considered fully vaccinated.

“I do think that it’s important to know that if we have unvaccinated staff, those staff are incredibly susceptible to becoming ill themselves, which takes them out of the workforce also. So in terms of workforce continuity, a fully vaccinated staff is much more resilient in avoiding COVID and sharing it with others. If folks decide to leave, that would be very unfortunate. We don’t want to see that happen, but if it does, then we will need to adapt like we always do,” said Paul Bolin, Northern Light Health vice president.

Bolin says 1,200 staff members have been vaccinated in the last five weeks.

He encourages anyone who may still be on the fence to talk to their own primary care providers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
Reginald Melvin
Milo man accused of murdering baby son
Bryce Clark’s disabled truck was found on a discontinued logging road.
Update: Missing man rescued by Warden Service
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit

Latest News

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home sales have dropped nearly 5% in July of...
Recent report says homes sales on decline, local realtors say that’s not the case
Dr. Jarvis: No difference between BioNTech, Comirnaty Pfizer vaccines
Pub plans expansion to Brewer
Historic Bangor pub reopens, plans expansion to Brewer
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating