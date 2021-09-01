Advertisement

Man from Rockport sentence to life in prison for killing three relatives

Orion Krause
Orion Krause(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WABI) - A man from Rockport has been sentenced to life in prison for killing three of his relatives in Massachusetts, along with a health care worker.

WBZ in Boston reports 26-year-old Orion Krause pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

He used a baseball bat to beat to death his mother, grandparents and their caregiver at the older couple’s home in Groton in 2017.

Krause and his mother lived in Rockport and were visiting his grandparents.

The judge Wednesday said Krause is eligible for parole in 25 years.

