Man found with loaded guns in truck at Acadia National Park
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park rangers say an Ohio man who’d been drinking and had loaded firearms in his rented pickup truck was arrested over the weekend.
Rangers used a stun gun to subdue the man when he tried to run away during his arrest.
Police seized three guns, two of which were loaded.
A federal affidavit said the man didn’t have a concealed weapons permit; the weapons were discovered in his truck.
