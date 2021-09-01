Man found with loaded guns in truck at Acadia National Park

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park rangers say an Ohio man who’d been drinking and had loaded firearms in his rented pickup truck was arrested over the weekend.

Rangers used a stun gun to subdue the man when he tried to run away during his arrest.

Police seized three guns, two of which were loaded.

A federal affidavit said the man didn’t have a concealed weapons permit; the weapons were discovered in his truck.

