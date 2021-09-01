Advertisement

Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating

It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the death of Ana Cordeiro.(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who beat his girlfriend to death while the couple’s children were inside the home is going to prison for 50 years.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Rondon Athayde, who was convicted of murder in June.

The Sun Journal reports that Justice William Stokes called the domestic violence assault an “abomination,” adding that the images of the victim and crime scene “stayed with me for several weeks.”

The couple had moved from Brazil to Maine.

Stokes found that the abuse had been occurring long before the fatal attack in December 2018 in Hartford.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
Reginald Melvin
Milo man accused of murdering baby son
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit
Bryce Clark’s disabled truck was found on a discontinued logging road.
Update: Missing man rescued by Warden Service
Bangor officials remind residents about esplanade maintenance

Latest News

Police on scene of rollover crash near Ellsworth-Dedham town line
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Every county in Maine now recommended for indoor public mask wearing by U.S. CDC
Crews are currently assessing the situation, according to Versant.
Update: Versant Power restores electricity to Bangor residents