Lagrange food cupboard in need of volunteers to keep up with volume of food

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - A food cupboard in Lagrange has been able to help more people in need thanks to some grant money.

Now they’re in need of more volunteers to keep up with the volume of food they’re handing out.

”Come over to the food cupboard and enjoy yourself get whatever you really need. We have just about everything,” said Wilfed Drouin Jr., Linda’s Food Cupboard volunteer.

Pastor Tracey Holler of the Lagrange Full Gospel Assembly says the food pantry - behind the church - got very busy after the pandemic began.

“Prior to that we were only doing 30 families any given Saturday, once a month,” Holler said.

Now the staff at Linda’s Food Cupboard pick up food from BJs, Target, and Sam’s Club to serve over 300 families, twice a week.

“We give it out on Wednesdays from 12-3 and Saturdays from 8-10 a.m.,” Holler said. “The reason why we’re able to get so much food now compared to what we had before is we partook of the Capacity grant that was given out.”

Thanks to the grant through Good Shepard Food Bank, they added a refrigerated trailer, a generator to keep food cold during power outages, as well as additions to the building including a ramp and a deck to help unload food.

“We had an additional 30 families show up this Saturday that we had not seen before. So we are expecting it to still increase. Which if you look at this food we need the increase so it doesn’t go bad,” Holler said.

They have the food and there are plenty of people who need it, but they are in dire need of more volunteers to help process and distribute it.

“We need more bodies, we need more help. If not we have to give back one of the days and say we can’t do it. Fridays we really slack we really could use hands, Saturdays sometimes we struggle with volunteers giving it out because it’s a lot of heavy lifting and carrying,” Holler said.

The volunteers they do have say it’s a rewarding experience.

“I really enjoy giving things to people that don’t have stuff. It really makes your day when they tell you that if it wasn’t for you we don’t know what we would do. It really makes you feel important and touches you in a special special way,” Drouin said.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can contact Holler at 479-4010.

Linda’s Food Cupboard is located at 4895 Bennoch Road in Lagrange behind the Full Gospel Assembly.

