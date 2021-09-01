Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
471 new coronavirus cases. 2 new deaths in Maine
Reginald Melvin
Milo man accused of murdering baby son
Douglas Burr spent 22 months in solitary confinement.
Inmate held in solitary for nearly 2 years settles lawsuit
Bangor officials remind residents about esplanade maintenance
Incident in Waterville
Man in custody after incident in Waterville

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour
Vaccine
Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport