Ida Bringing Heavy Rain To The Region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low to our north & the remnants of Ida will continue to spin in cloud cover across the region. Most of this evening will remain dry with lows dropping into the 50s.

Rain should move its way into the region after midnight and will continue to spread north & east. Heaviest rain will fall from I-95 towards the coastline during the morning to early afternoon hours. Some locations could see rainfall rates exceeding 1″ per hour and could result in areas of flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties through Thursday because of the heavy rain. The farther inland you go, rainfall totals will taper off. Coastal areas can expect rainfall totals ranging from 2-4″ with locally upwards 0f 5″. Closer to the Interstate around 1-2″ will be possible and then north of I-95 can expect less than 1″. The remnant low of Ida should move into the Canadian Maritimes by midafternoon meaning conditions across Maine will dry up by late afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast where 2-4" can be expected with some spots locally seeing upwards of 5". (WABI)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for coastal counties due to heavy rainfall with rainfall rates that could exceed 1" per hour. (WABI)

Some lingering showers will be possible into the evening and early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday thanks to the rain and cloud cover will be on the cooler side. A raw day with highs in the 50s & 60s and a northerly wind that could gust near 25 mph. Friday will have some scattered showers and clouds in the morning. By the afternoon, conditions will dry up and skies will brighten up some. Highs will remain in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure moves in for Saturday and will bring more sun & slightly warmer highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will also remain mostly dry before a cold front moves through that will bring some showers by Sunday night through Labor Day Monday.

A few more chances of rain will arrive through the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Rain arriving across the south. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Widespread rainfall from Ida expected especially from the coast to about Dover-Foxcroft. Heaviest rainfall will be along the coast where some flooding will be possible. Highs only in the 50s & 60s. Winds on the breezier side with northerly winds gusting close to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Ida moves out and skies will gradually clear with a couple scattered showers. Still on the cooler side with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers arrive into the evening.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.