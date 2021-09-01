Historic Bangor pub reopens, plans expansion to Brewer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor pub rich with history in the city is back open as of Wednesday.

“You know, in the last couple of years, we’ve learned how to run this business in chapters,” said Richard Clark, Benjamin’s vice president.

Clark, or Clarko to anyone who knows him, thought that after reopening Benjamin’s and having a solid spring, it was best to close for the summer.

“In hopes that people would gather, if they are going to gather outside instead of down here,” Clark said.

We don’t have any outside seating down here, and everything’s inside. The city has been so good to the other proprietors in town, and they have some wonderful outside seating, and I just want people to enjoy those as opposed to being clumped up inside.

Clark says he had a plan for this version of Benjamin’s and who would support the establishment, but that hasn’t exactly been the way things have played out.

“You go where the business takes you, you know. You’ve got to stay flexible, and I had a different vision when I opened up Benjamin’s, and it’s just kind of neat to see a new generation enjoying the place just as I did when I came of age in the 90s, so it’s kind of cool and very proud, great vibes, and it’s not the same crowd. It’s not the same place, but it’s the new generation. Great kids and I’m excited about the youth in the city,” Clark said.

So excited there are plans underway to open a new location across the river.

“Benjamins Brewer - which is a play on words because it’s in Brewer, and it’s gonna be a brewery, a brewery restaurant pizzeria,” Clark said.

That building is under construction now and will open next June.

Benjamin’s in Bangor is open now.

“So, yeah, and people are excited for us to reopen. We’re going to give it another chapter,” Clark said.

