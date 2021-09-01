Former Stockton Springs yacht club becomes new restaurant

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - A former yacht club in Stockton Springs is now a restaurant with a view.

”Why not open a restaurant? It was sort of on a whim, but we’re having a lot of fun,” said Jillian Liversidge, the Club Marina and Bar owner.

The Stockton Harbor yacht club left the building at the end of Dock Road back in December.

In July, Liversidge converted it into a restaurant.

”For a long time, only people who were a member of the club could enter the building so it’s nice to have it open to everybody. I really love Stockton Harbor. It is a hidden gem,” Liversidge said. ”We’ve got some really great drinks we’ve got organic wine, we have local beers.”

And a menu that changes frequently. Liversidge does most of the cooking, while Michael Labenski handles the bar.

”We’ve been really lucky to have a great group of locals that have been here every week,” Liversidge said.

Sometimes you’ll even find live music. On Saturday the Sail Bums made an appearance.

“We live aboard this boat here. Mollynogger, a 37 foot endeavor and we travel around playing shows,” said Gaylen Smith, The Sail Bums.

They tied up at the marina before bringing their unique ocean and adventure

“I have my keyboard between my legs riding it like a bronco and we’re hanging on to everything else making sure it doesn’t go overboard so it’s a privilege to be able to come right up to a dock and right to a venue to play,” said Allison Bankston, The Sail Bums.

”Getting great reviews so I’m happy to be here providing another dining option for Stockton Springs,” Liversidge said.

