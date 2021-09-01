Advertisement

Dr. Jarvis: No difference between BioNTech, Comirnaty Pfizer vaccines

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We spoke with Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health Wednesday, and he addressed a question frequently asked to us here at TV5.

Last week, the COVID-19 vaccine that had been known as “Pfizer-BioNTech” received FDA approval for those 16 and and older.

That vaccine is now called “Comirnaty.”

We’ve had viewers reach out and ask us what the difference is between the two.

According to Jarvis, the contents of both vaccines are exactly the same.

“Once a product is given FDA approval, the company can then market that product. And when they market it, they usually go from whatever the generic name or scientific name is, to use a more common name. We can debate whether that particular name works or not, but it’s just a matter of course. There’s no difference between them,” Jarvis said.

The Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 to 15 is still being used under an emergency authorization.

Jarvis says he hopes to be talking about vaccines for children under 12 in the early winter versus later in the year, but more research still needs to be done.

