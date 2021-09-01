Belmont couple, Brooklyn man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A couple from Belmont is accused of working with a man from New York to sell fentanyl out of their home.

49-year-old Jere Waterman and 51-year-old Judy Waterman are charged with drug trafficking.

21-year-old Raqwan Ryant of Brooklyn is facing aggravated trafficking charges.

State drug agents say the Watermans allowed Ryant to use their home on Back Belmont Road for drug sales.

The Watermans are accused of recruiting customers to come to the house, too.

We’re told agents have been investigating the operation for the last five months.

When they went to the house yesterday, they say Ryant had two loaded guns, fentanyl and $10,000 in suspected money.

Ryant was arrested and taken to Waldo County Jail. The Watermans were charged by criminal summons and are set to appear in court in November.

