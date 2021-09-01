Bangor organizations recognize Overdose Awareness Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and several Bangor-area organizations teamed up to provide outreach and resources.

Needlepoint Sanctuary and the Health Equity Alliance set up shop in Norumbega Park, offering free Narcan kits, other resources, and general support.

Members also ventured out into the surrounding community to distribute food, water and toiletries.

At the same time, other organizations held a virtual presentation on Facebook to discuss treatment options and future plans for their groups.

Members in Bangor today say their one of their goals was letting people know that they care about them.

”It’s just a way for us to come together and support one another while also taking care of our city,” said June Evergreen, harm reduction coordinator for the Bangor Health Equity Alliance. “Doing a little bit of outreach, and making sure that folks know that we exist and that we’re here for them.”

“It saves lives,” said Anthony Jackson, BIPOC outreach coordinator for Needlepoint Sanctuary. “It provides a sense of dignity for people who are stigmatized and othered, and they are our neighbors, and our family members.”

Governor Janet Mills announced today an increase in the reimbursement rates for substance use disorder providers, and additional grants to a recovery group serving eight counties.

Mills’ statement said, in part:

“I want every person in Maine to have the opportunity to live a happy and healthy life and to contribute to the success of our state. With drug overdose deaths reaching record levels as a result of the pandemic and the increased prevalence of fentanyl, our administration is doing whatever we can (to) prevent drug use, support recovery, and save lives.”

