Anti-poverty programs hearing highlights importance of moving Maine families to long-term economic security

Mainers who have experienced the highs and lows of the state's anti-poverty programs are...
Mainers who have experienced the highs and lows of the state's anti-poverty programs are sharing their stories in hopes of change.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who have experienced the highs and lows of the state’s anti-poverty programs are sharing their stories in hopes of change.

Many testified in front of the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday.

This comes after the first report from DHHS on economic security and well-being for Maine families.

The report was required by a bill that passed in 2019.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for better policies for many Maine families who are receiving benefits.

One of them that calls for change was in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

This program helps when parents or other relatives cannot provide basic needs for their family.

Bethany Hamm, Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner, noted that the program tracks compliance and that is fundamentally not the way to get families out of poverty.

“That’s where the program eventually needs to go and TANF, and I think so as it’s been embedded since 1996 in welfare reform, many states have taken different approaches to move away from that within the regulatory authority and Maine is going to be doing the very same thing,” said DHHS Commissioner, Bethany Hamm.

Progress has been made in a number of programs during the pandemic - such as eligibility for MaineCare through the Affordable Care Act.

Last month alone, more than 81,000 Mainers were actively enrolled through MaineCare expansion.

Through June of this year, more than 46,000 adults received mental health treatment and more than 17-thousand adults received substance use disorder treatment.

