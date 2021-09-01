Advertisement

10,000 cans of water delivered to Kenduskeag Fire Department

Water delivery to Kenduskeag Fire Dept.
Water delivery to Kenduskeag Fire Dept.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Fire Department got a delivery on Wednesday that will keep everyone hydrated in times of need.

This Maine Distributors Budweiser truck delivered nearly 10,000 cans of water to the department.

It’s part of Anheuser Busch’s national program to get emergency drinking water to communities in need.

Maine Distributors helped drop off the cans Wednesday and will make more deliveries to Monroe, Grand Lake Stream and Baileyville.

Many volunteer fire departments across the state are struggling with with staff shortages and resources are limited.

”So our breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado ceased production of beer, starting canning emergency drinking water to provide to the distributors, our partners across the country so they can get them to people that really need it,” said Jasper Walsh, Maine Distributors beer sales manager.

“Any time that a small volunteer department can get a large donation of something it takes a lot of stress off the budgets that we have, especially in these smaller communities,” said Nicholas Braukhoff, Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue captain.

Braukhoff wants to assure people that while they might look like they’re drinking beer, the cans are in fact water.

Fire departments can fill out an application for next years water delivery by heading to NVFC.org.

