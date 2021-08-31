Advertisement

UMaine, Delaware set to renew rivalry on Thursday

The season opener marks the 37th meeting between the two rivals.
By Connor Clement
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine begins its 129th season of football when it hosts longtime conference rival Delaware at Alfond Stadium on Thursday.

Maine 63-58-5 all-time in its season openers they’ve won seven of their last eight home openers and each of their last four.

The Black Bears are 11-25 all-time against the Blue Hens - The two teams met back in the spring season, Delaware capturing a 37-0 victory on its home turf.

Coach Nick Charlton touched on last spring’s showdown with the Blue Hens.

”Delaware obviously wasn’t a good experience in the spring, we didn’t play well we didn’t coach well, but at the end of the day you learn from that, I mean I’ve watched it hundreds of times, I’ve watched it with the players and we’ve all seen it because it’s in our cutups, and we know what happened, but when you look at it, that’s an excellent football team, they’re very well-coached, they’re talented, at the end of the day though from the Maine perspective, we played very poorly and did not execute, so we can’t live in the past very long on that because that’s certainly within our control,” said coach Charlton.

The Black Bears are 3-1 in the last four contests against Delaware in Orono.

