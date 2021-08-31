Sunshine To Start Wednesday, But Changes Are Coming

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak area of high pressure remains in control & will continue to bring mostly clear skies through the rest of the night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s with some patchy fog possible. Winds will stay out of the west around 5-15 mph.

Skies will start off clear on Wednesday before clouds increase across the region. If the clouds move in faster than anticipated, then highs will be on the cooler side. For now, most should reach the 70s. Remnants of Ida will start to move into southern New England and will not impact us until late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Still lots on uncertainly as to how far north the remnants of Ida will track. Should it move farther north, then more of a widespread rain can be expected across the region. As things sit right now, the highest rainfall amounts can be expected along the Interstate and towards the coast. A few locations could pick up over an inch of rain before Ida clears out late Thursday into Friday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and it won’t be much warmer on Thursday with most reaching the upper 60s & low 70s. An upper-level trough will be in place for Friday and the weekend. This will bring below seasonable highs with many only expected to reach the 60s & 70s. High pressure will keep Friday & Saturday dry until a cold front moves through Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a few chances of showers on Sunday with a better chance come Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog. Lows will drop into the 50s with a west wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be increasing especially through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 70s. Remnants of Ida will start to move in by late evening. West wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Widespread rainfall from Ida expected especially from the coast to about Dover-Foxcroft. Heaviest rainfall will be along the coast. Highs only in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Ida moves out and skies will gradually clear. Still on the cooler side with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

