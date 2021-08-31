Advertisement

St. Joseph staff honored for work during pandemic

Tree, plaque gifted to staff
Tree, plaque gifted to staff
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Throughout the pandemic, health care workers have been front and center in the fight against COVID-19.

One local organization is taking steps to ensure that work is never forgotten.

St. Joseph Healthcare held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, honoring employees for their strength and resilience every day over the last year and a half.

Members of the team were gifted a tree and a plaque that will stamp those efforts into the history books.

“They’ll be able to tell the stories of what that was like 10 years out, 20 years out, 30 years out, because then, hopefully, it will just be a memory, and they will have lived through it, and it will be something that they can look back on and say, we were strong, we were resilient, we came through that. It was a difficult time, but we did it together,” said Susan Belanger, Covenant Health senior vice president.

The tree can be found in the garden space along the Broadway entrance to the hospital.

