Some Thomas College freshman participate in ‘early start’ program

Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Sept. 4 will mark the start of the fall semester at Thomas College in Waterville, but some students are already on campus.

Over 70 incoming freshmen arrived last Thursday to participate in ‘Early Start.’

A full three-credit course is packed into the 11 days before the semester officially begins.

The program is partly funded by an ongoing Title III grant from the Department of Education.

Students say it has boosted their confidence and given them a better handle on their future on campus.

”Meeting tutors and meeting staff here has made a total impact on how I feel like I’m going to succeed here,” said Amy Viola, Thomas College freshman.

“We get to explore the campus before we actually have to start our classes here. It’s been quite exciting. Our professor is a complete ball of energy and super fun to be around,” said Marissa Laurendeau, Thomas College freshman.

“They’re doing workshops learning about time management, they’re learning about the health center, our counseling center. They’re also learning about other programs on campus that they can access,: said Jes Crowell, Thomas College Title III director.

Students also have the chance to socialize and participate in fun activities on campus and in downtown Waterville.

