Reward grows in case of man missing in Maine for 22 years

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The reward for information about a man missing for more than two decades is growing.

Angel Torres was last seen on May 21, 1999, on South Street in Biddeford. He was in town visiting friends. State police have said they do not believe his disappearance was accidental, but no arrests have ever been made. Detectives continue to follow and develop leads.

Police say the man Torres was with, Jay Carney, died in 2015 of a drug overdose before telling the them the whole story about what happened that night.

Now, a business owner from Bridgton has donated $3,500 to increase the reward for information or the recovery of Torres’ remains to $20,000.

Angel’s parents have spent more than two decades keeping their son’s memory alive and pleading for answers. “Someone somewhere knows where our son is,” said Ramona and Narciso Torres.

“Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has more information about Angel’s disappearance,’’ said Lt. Scott Gosselin of Major Crimes Unit – Southern Maine. “We are confident that the right information from courageous people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.