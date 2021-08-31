Advertisement

Rally for medical freedom held in Ellsworth

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People advocating for medical freedom held a rally in Ellsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Folks at the rally were protesting the vaccine mandate on health care workers, saying they fear more mandates on other businesses will be coming in the near future.

They say the mandate forces them to choose between a medical procedure they don’t want or being unemployable.

”This really is not about whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. This has more to do with whether you have the right to choose a vaccine. Whether you have the right to choose to get it or not get it, to wear a mask or not wear a mask. These mandates I feel are very unconstitutional,” Kathy Knowlton, Medical Freedom Rally organizer.

The rally was held on the corner of Maine and High Street to maximize exposure, and went until around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

