Milo man accused of murdering baby son

MILO, Maine (WABI) - A Milo man accused of murdering his son is being held on $250,000 bail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Melvin appeared before a judge in Piscataquis County Tuesday afternoon.

Melvin is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of one-month old Sylus Melvin.

Prosecutors say the incident that caused the infant’s death happened on Sunday in Milo.

Additional court records have been sealed.

Melvin’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

