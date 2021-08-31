Many Mainers at risk of losing homes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The nationwide eviction moratorium is officially over, leaving many people wondering what’s next.

“It’s not too late to seek assistance, to get help, at least with this aspect of paying rent,” said Dan Brennan, MaineHousing director.

That message from director of Maine Housing as the eviction moratorium is officially over.

He and many other organizations in the area want people to know there is help.

“We’ve been working for many months with the court system, landlord associations, tenant advocacy groups to just get the word out that people who are facing eviction for non-payment of rent, who have been impacted by COVID who meet certain requirements, that doesn’t have to happen,” Brennan said.

Pine Tree Legal Assistance Staff Attorney Hillary Knight says the biggest misconception with the moratorium was that it prevented evictions as a whole.

She says just because the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s attempt to extend the eviction moratorium, that does not mean there will be a sudden return of evictions.

“There have been evictions happening in Maine and throughout the country right along through the entire pandemic,” Knight said.

Knight and Brennan say the pandemic is far from over, and they want tenants to know their rights moving forward.

“So much of eviction legal issues revolve around what’s in writing, so I really encourage everyone to keep some record of all their communications,” Knight said. “Notices that you’ve gotten from your landlord including an eviction notice, or a rental increase notice or any other issue.”

She says it makes an enormous difference to have an attorney with you in court if you can.

Brennan says MaineHousing has already helped over 10,000 households with their Emergency Rental Assistance program, and they’re prepared to continue. \

“There’s plenty of money available for people who think that, okay, I don’t need to apply because someone else needs it. There is money available for everyone that is eligible and needs the help and assistance,” Brennan said.

Pine Tree Legal Assistance hosts live information sessions for tenants every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

For more information on this and the Maine Housing emergency rental assistance program, you can visit https://www.mainehousing.org/ and https://www.ptla.org/self-help/2652.

