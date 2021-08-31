Advertisement

Man in custody after incident in Waterville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man has been detained by police after a confrontation in Waterville this afternoon turned violent.

Waterville police tell us several units responded to Yeaton Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a confrontation between two males turned chaotic and witnesses say one of them had fired a gun.

No one was injured, but one of the two involved is now in police custody.

The scene has since been cleared.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

